New Delhi: Taking the bilateral relationship to the next level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli will today jointly inaugurate the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar. The check post, which has been built with Indian assistance, will facilitate trade and people’s movement between the two nations.

“Both the prime ministers will also witness the remarkable progress in Indian-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

Both Prime Ministers will also witness the remarkable progress in GoI assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal. Out of GoI’s commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2020

Tomorrow PM @narendramodi and @PM_Nepal Shri K.P. Oli will jointly inaugurate the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement. The first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2020

The PMO further stated in the tweet that out of India’s commitment to building 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.

As per updates, this is the second integrated check post on the Nepal border. The first integrated check post was built at the Raxaul-Birgunj border in 2018.

The development comes after Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on January 1 wished New Year greetings to PM Modi and invited him to visit Nepal. The invitation comes to strengthen bilateral relations through the regular exchange of visits.

Prior to this, Oli was on a two-day visit to New Delhi along with leaders of other BIMSTEC countries to take part in Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

As per the updates from Nepal foreign ministry, PM Modi has accepted the invitation to visit Nepal. During his last visit to India, Oli met Modi and the two leaders expressed commitment to take bilateral relations to a new height.

“He (Oli) extended best wishes for the successful tenure of Modi,” the statement said, adding, “Both prime ministers expressed happiness over the progress made in Nepal-India relations under their respective leadership.”

During the meeting, the two leaders underlined the significance of the regular exchange of high-level visits between the two countries with the objective to further strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation in all possible areas.

During his first term in the PMO, PM Modi had visited Nepal twice –once in 2014 for a bilateral visit and in November for the SAARC Summit.