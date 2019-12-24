New Delhi: At a time when the Opposition leaders are holding a number of rallies over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked his cabinet ministers to counter the anti-CAA propaganda.

Disturbed by the attacks of the Opposition parties, PM Modi wanted his senior colleagues to counter these with facts.

“The Prime Minister has asked us to reach out to the people and explain the CAA and also to dispel any misgivings or confusion regarding it among them,” a senior minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

The instructions from the Prime Minister comes as Opposition leaders on Monday held a silent rally at Rajghat in the national capital over the CAA and slammed the Centre for the move.

As part of its campaign to counter the anti-CAA movement, the BJP has already asked its representatives to reach out to the masses for creating awareness regarding the controversial issue.

The saffron party has also planned to hold six workshops across the country to explain and train its cadres on the features of CAA and how the persecuted minorities of these nations will be empowered and granted citizenship of India through this Act.

As part of the public contact programme, the saffron party has also decided to first organize six zonal workshops, which may later be expanded to other parts of the country. The workshops will be held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati and Lucknow.

The CAA, which has caused a nation-wide stir, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)