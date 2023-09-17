Home

PM Modi Birthday: Prime Minister To Inaugurate ‘YashoBhoomi’ Today | All You Need To Know About This World-class Conventional Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first phase of YashoBhoomi in Dwarka today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the first phase of YashoBhoomi in Dwarka. Ahead of the inauguration, the PM met the artisans and craftsmen related to the footwear industry. In addition to this, the PM will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25. Noting that it is Modi’s vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country, officials said the operationalisation of YashoBhoomi at Dwarka will be a big boost to the exercise.

“At 11 AM tomorrow, 17th September, I will inaugurate Phase-1 of Yashobhoomi, a state-of-the-art and modern convention and expo centre in Dwarka, Delhi. I am confident this will be a very sought after destination for conferences and meetings. It will draw delegates from all around the world,” PM Modi said in the X post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a slew of functions and programs to mark PM Modi’s birthday.

#WATCH | Visuals of ‘YashoBhoomi’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation at Dwarka on 17th September in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/j5D86ruHAv — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

Here are some of the interesting facts about YashoBhoomi:

YashoBhoomi is spread over a total project area of over 8.9 lakh sq m and total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh sq metre

YashoBhoomi will be listed amongst world’s largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities

The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area

The conventional centre comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.

It has the largest LED media facade in the country

The main auditorium is the plenary hall for the convention centre and is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests.

The auditorium has one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations

The grand ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests.

It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people.

The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales

YashoBhoomi offers one of the largest exhibition halls in the world.

It consists of materials and objects inspired from Indian culture in the form of terrazzo floors with brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, suspended sound absorbent metal cylinders, lit up patterned walls

It also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with 100 per cent wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting, rooftop solar panels and its campus has received Green Cities Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC)

