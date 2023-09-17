Home

PM Modi’s First Birthday After His Mother’s Demise; 5 Unforgettable Moments of PM With Heeraben

On June 18, Heeraben Modi was born in Visnagar, Mehsana, Gujarat. She was wed to a tea vendor named Damodardas Mulchand Modi. She resided in the Raysan village neighbourhood of Gandhinagar with Pankaj Modi, the Prime Minister's younger brother.

PM Narendra Modi seeks his mother Heeraben's blessings

PM Modi’s Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 today. The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a slew of events and programs to mark his birthday. The Tripura unit of saffron camp has named PM Modi’s birthday celebration ‘Namo Vikas Utsav’. The day will begin with a yoga session on Kumarghat PWD Ground which will be attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues, and senior party leaders from Delhi and Tripura. The Gujarat BJP unit will start the celebration on September 17 and culminate it on Gandhi Jayanti. Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil has said that the party will open bank accounts for 30,000 school girls in Navsari district, according to The Indian Express report.

Amid all these extravagant events and functions, there would be a void, an emptiness of Heeraben’s physical presence as this year would mark PM Modi’s first birthday without his mother. Heeraben Modi passed away on December 30. She was 100. PM Modi has frequently stated that his mother served as an example to him of how to have a firm resolve and concentrate on the welfare of the less fortunate. As per Modi, his mother always had a great deal of faith in him and the ideals she taught him.

On PM Modi’s 73rd Birthday, We Have Listed 10 Unforgettable Moments of PM With His Mother Heeraben:

PM Modi celebrates 100th Birthday of His Mother

On the occasion of Heeraben Modi’s 100th birthday, on June 18, PM Modi visited his mother in Gandhinagar. The PM celebrated the occasion with a puja. Heeraben Modi used to live with the prime minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city.

PM Modi Relishes Meal With Mother Heeraben

PM Modi used to love spending time with his mother Heeraben Modi. Often, pictures would surface of PM Modi sitting with her in their dining area and enjoying a traditional meal on copper cutleries.

PM Modi Washes Mother Hiraba’s Feet on Her Birthday

PM Modi his visit to Mother Hiraba on her 100th birthday washed mother’s feet with water and sought blessings. He also offered a shawl, rose garland, and Laddu sweet to mother Hiraba.

PM Modi meets Mother Heeraben after 2019 election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to seek her blessings after winning the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

PM Narendra Modi’s mother visits his official residence for the first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had his mother visiting him at this official Race Course Road residence in 2016, for the first time since he started living there since 2014.

