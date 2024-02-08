Home

Narendra Modi Born In General Caste, Doesn’t Belong To OBC: Rahul Gandhi On PM’s ‘Sabse Bada OBC’ Claim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that PM Modi was lying about his caste as he was born in the general category and does not belong to the OBC community.

Photo: India.Com

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “lying” about his caste, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Modi does not belong to the Other Backward Caste (OBC) community as he was born in the general category.

“Whenever BJP workers come to you, tell them one thing that our Prime Minister lied to the entire country that he belonged to the backward class. He was not born in a backward class, he belongs to the general caste. You can tell this to every BJP worker,” the Congress leader said while addressing a public rally in Jharsuguda during the Odisha leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

‘Sabse bada OBC’

Gandhi’s attack against Modi comes days after the Prime Minister called himself the ‘sabse bada OBC’ (the biggest OBC) while also accusing the Congress of indulging in hypocrisy and adopting double standards while dealing with leaders of Backward communities.

“Congress and UPA government did not deliver justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can’t tolerate OBCs…They keep counting how many OBCs are there in government. Can’t you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?” PM Modi said in his reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Modi continued his attack on the UPA government and alleged that the previous government did not deliver justice to OBCs.

“During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council – did it have any OBC members? Find out,” he added.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Meanwhile, the Odisha leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was completed on Thursday afternoon and will take a two-day break from February 9-10 before resuming on February 11 from Chhattisgarh.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 25th day of the Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi visited Vedvyas Dham in the Sundergarh district of Western Odisha. The cave of this temple is considered to be the place where sage and poet Ved Vyas ji composed the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur’s Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot–from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar–the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format.

(With ANI inputs)

