Women’s Reservation Bill Cleared By Cabinet Chaired By PM Modi: REPORT

The meeting was attended by several senior ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

PM Narendra Modi distributes PM Vishwakarma Certificates to various artists and craftspersons (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Women’s Reservation Bill during a key meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was held at 6:30 pm, after the first day of the special parliamentary session, as per a report in India Today.

About Women’s Reservation Bill: Key Points

The Women’s Reservation Bill, a proposed amendment to the Indian Constitution that would reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women, has become the top issue of the five-day special parliamentary session that began on Monday. Many political parties are urging the government to discuss and pass the bill, which has been pending for many years.

In simpler terms, the Women’s Reservation Bill is a law that would require political parties to reserve 33% of their seats for women. This law would be a major step forward for gender equality in India.

The Women’s Reservation Bill proposes to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. It also includes a provision to reserve one-third of the total number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for women from those groups. These reserved seats would be rotated among different constituencies in the state or union territory.

Despite being a critical step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the bill has been stuck in Parliament for many years. It was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but has not yet been tabled in the Lok Sabha, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

Discussions On Women In Week-Long Special Session of Parliament

A day ahead of the week-long special session of Parliament, the Congress party has yet again raised their demand for a greater reservation for women in legislative roles. In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Congress Working Committee demands that the Women’s Reservation Bill must be passed during the special session of Parliament.

Praising the previous Congress governments, Jairam Ramesh said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi first introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May 1989 — which passed in Lok Sabha but failed in Rajya Sabha.

When Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Reintroduced Constitution Amendment Bill

“Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao reintroduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation for women in panchayats and nagarpalikas in April 1993. Both Bills passed and became law. Now there are more than 15 lakh elected women representatives in panchayats and nagarpalikas,” he said.

Former PM Manmohan Singh brought the Constitution Amendment Bill for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. The Bill was passed on March 9, 2010 in the Rajya Sabha but was not taken up in Lok Sabha.

“Bills introduced/ passed in Rajya Sabha do not lapse. Women’s Reservation Bill is still very much active. The Congress party has for the past nine years been demanding that the Women’s Reservation Bill already passed by the Rajya Sabha should now get passed by the Lok Sabha as well,” Jairma Ramesh wrote on X.

As per the Parliamentary Bulletin, released on Wednesday, a discussion on “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings” will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session starting tomorrow.

(With inputs from ANI)

