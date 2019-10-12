New Delhi: President of China Xi Jinping, who was accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the South Indian city of Mahabalipuram on his arrival for a two-day visit, will on Saturday hold discussions on bilateral, regional, global issues and exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership.

As clarified earlier, during the meeting between the two leaders, no agreements or Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) will be signed since it is an informal meeting. Both the leaders are likely to hold talks related to terrorism, terror funding/support/sourcing.

On Saturday, PM Modi and Xi will also have one-to-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks. Shortly before Xi’s departure for Nepal, PM Modi will host a lunch in honour of the Chinese President on Saturday.

Another objective of this informal meeting is to exchange views on regional and global issues, finding a broad pathway on bilateral relations, and discussing ways to build better connections between the two countries. Issues pertaining to trade increased market access for products like soybean and non-basmati rice, as well as terrorism, sourcing, financing, and origins of terror are expected to come up during the talks.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had said, “I’m not sure if Kashmir will be discussed as this will be an informal summit. We should give the two leaders time to discuss whatever they’d like to.”

Earlier in the day, India extended a red carpet welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram with a grand cultural performance at the airport.

With Xi’s photo in the backdrop, children stood in a pattern to say ‘welcome’ in Chinese. ‘Hearty welcome’ was also written in yellow close to the formation of the pupils, who were dressed in red T-shirts.

Beating drums and blowing trumpets, hundreds of people gave a warm welcome filled with traditional flavour, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. Dancing to traditional music, waving Indian and Chinese flags, people carried placards with faces of Modi and Xi to heartily welcome the two leaders.

While spending quality time at the magnificent Panch Rathas complex in the coastal city of Mamallapuram, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping enjoyed fresh coconut water. Prior to that, both the leaders took a tour of the iconic relief structure Arjuna’s Penance, an intricately carved ancient sculpture dating back to the Pallava dynasty and Krishna’s Butter Ball – a big round boulder perched on a slope.

Wearing Tamil traditional ‘veshti’ (dhoti), ‘angavastram’ (a shawl), and a shirt, PM Modi received Xi at the coastal town located 56 kilometres south of Chennai. The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and began the tour to the three monuments. Later in the evening, both the leaders visited the sea-facing Shore Temple on the first day of the second informal summit. PM Modi also hosted a typical South Indian dinner to the Chinese President.

Ahead of the Chinese President’s historic visit to India, the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday had said that both the countries are each other’s neighbour and both are major developing countries.

“China and India are each other’s important neighbour and both are major developing countries and emerging markets. Since last year’s Wuhan summit between our leaders, China-India relations have been developing with a sound momentum,” Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)