New Delhi: After getting a massive victory, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday stated that he had received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on the phone congratulated him and offered him to visit India.

“My dear friend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me this afternoon to congratulate me and the Afghan people on the successful election win in the presidential elections,” he said in a series of tweets.

Ghani also said that he received an invitation from PM Modi and will visit India soon to discuss a range of regional and international issues. He also thanked PM Modi for extending the invitation and will travel to India at an appropriate time.

“Modi said, India is your second home, and offered a formal invitation to visit. We will discuss a range of regional and international issues during this visit. I thank the Prime Minister for the invitation and will travel to India at an appropriate time,” he said in another tweet.

Ghani also thanked PM Modi for being a good neighbour and country’s strategic partnership. “We support and are committed to a democratic, stable and developed Afghanistan. I appreciated the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, not only for being a good neighbour and friend but also for India’s strategic partnership,” he said in yet another tweet.

President Ghani, who had also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his election win in May, said that he was committed to a democratic, stable and developed Afghanistan.

For years, India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has spent nearly $3 billion in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country. Both countries are key strategic partners.