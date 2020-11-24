Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with state chief ministers today to discuss the COVID-19 situation. According to the reports, the prime minister will also discuss the vaccine distribution strategy with the states. PM Modi is expected to hold two back to back meetings, one with eight states with high caseloads and another with states and UTs to discuss vaccine distribution strategy, sources said. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Calls Amit Shah's Lunch At Tribal Family a 'Show Off', Says Food Was Cooked At Five Star Hotels

The prime minister, till now, has held several virtual meetings with states over the coronavirus situation. While the national daily COVID-19 case count has remained below 50,000 for some time, several urban centres have witnessed a surge, resulting in enforcement of several measures, including curfews in some cities.

The central government has also been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.

The UK government on Monday said that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) is reviewing data from Pfizer/BioNTech to determine whether its COVID-19 vaccine meets “robust” standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness.

The joint vaccine, produced by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, had recently claimed to be 94 per cent effective in protecting people over 65 years old from COVID-19, with trials suggesting it works equally well in people of all ages, races and ethnicities.