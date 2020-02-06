New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visibly in a light mood as he came to deliver his speech on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

“When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji. Adhirji promotes the ‘Fit India Movement’ launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches,” PM Modi said.

While he was referring to the perky and enthusiastic nature of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, everybody, including Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, smiled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking in the Lok Sabha over the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. The PMO office in a tweet said: “Around 12 noon today in the Lok Sabha, Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.” President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament, Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, on January 31, ahead of the start of the Budget session.Both the houses are holding a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address’. “President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President’s address instils a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future,” the PM said