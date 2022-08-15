New Delhi: Delivering his 9th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went old school and used paper notes instead of a teleprompter for his address. In 2014, it was reported that Modi delivered his maiden Independence Day speech without a script. Reports had claimed that he did not carry any notes with him, just a set of bullet points.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to Shikhar Dhawan; How Indian Cricket Fraternity Wished Fans on 15th August

This year, wearing a traditional tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, PM Modi recalled the "architects of free India" who significantly contributed to India's freedom struggle. He mentioned first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his speech while paying tributes to the freedom fighters who fought for the nation.

"We should remember those who fought for Independence and built the nation — Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Jai Prakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramaniam Bharati — it is the day to bow before such great people", said PM Modi during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Modi also called on the people of India to take ‘panch pran’ (five pledges) for a developed nation. “First, to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third,be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity; and fifth, duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs,” he added.