Home

News

PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval arrive at Bharat Mandapam

PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval arrive at Bharat Mandapam

The PM was accompanied by EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit DovalThe three held a discussion before the summit kicked off

Modi_SJ_Ajit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharat Mandapam on September 09. The PM was accompanied by EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. The three held a discussion before the summit kicked off. The mega G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The Summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES