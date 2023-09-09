By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval arrive at Bharat Mandapam
The PM was accompanied by EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit DovalThe three held a discussion before the summit kicked off
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharat Mandapam on September 09. The PM was accompanied by EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. The three held a discussion before the summit kicked off. The mega G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The Summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.