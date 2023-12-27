Home

PM Modi Ensured 'Real Nyay', Sloganeering Won't Fool People: BJP Downplays Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'

PM Modi Ensured ‘Real Nyay’, Sloganeering Won’t Fool People: BJP Downplays Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’

Congress announced that it will hold from January 14 the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi, from Manipur to Mumbai that will pass through 14 states.

Rahul Gandhi will lead the Congress' 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 from Manipur to Mumbai.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday played down the Congress’ upcoming ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured “real nyay” (real justice) by introducing and implement pro-people developmental schemes and that people of the country won’t be fooled by “mere sloganeering”.

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli claimed that Congress was trying to fool the people by “coining some slogans” while their leader Rahul Gandhi has been seen in the company of people who advocate “tukde-tukde” (division) of India.

Kohli also alleged that the Congress leader goes abroad seeking foreign interference in the country’s democracy.

‘Real nyay’ done by PM Modi

The BJP leader asserted that “real nyay” is what Prime Minister Modi has been doing since 2014 by ensuring that development reaches every corner of the country and everyone. Kohli ited measures for electrification of every village, free ration for the poor, building of subsidised homes and provision of Mudra loans to make his point.

“All this is happening because PM Modi cares for people. Mere sloganeering does not change anything. What changes is your intent and commitment to implement good policies which Modi is doing,” he said.

‘Congress epitome of injustice’

In a similar vein, Union minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi asserted that PM Modi has provided “real” justice to everyone by ensuring that development reaches all.

Lekhi alleged that the Congress inflicted all kinds of injustice on people and ran an unjust system during its many decades in power and the party is the epitome of injustice.

The banking system was a big example of this injustice as bank loans were given due to personal connections to those responsible for NPA (non-performing assets) while Modi has laid the foundation for social justice by including crores of people in the financial system by opening their bank accounts, Lekhi said.

Modi govt gave justice to 1984 riots victims

Taking a swipe at the Congress for the yatra announcement, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said those who failed to bring justice to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims for several years and are standing with the “tukde-tukde” gang are talking about ‘nyay’.

“How can those who could not provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which took place during their regime, for several years, do justice to anyone,” Thakur told reporters when asked about Congress’ yatra.

“How will those who induct members of the tukde-tukde gang and create division on the lines of caste and region will provide justice,” the minister asked.

“It was the Modi government which set up an SIT probe to provide justice to 1984-anti Sikh riots victims,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Congress announced that it will hold from January 14 the ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, led by Rahul Gandhi, from Manipur to Mumbai that will pass through 14 states and 85 districts and conclude on March 20, an exercise seen as party’s attempt to rally support ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-May.

(With PTI inputs)

