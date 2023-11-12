PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings, Likely to Celebrate The Festival With Soldiers in Jammu

Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the country on the occasion of the Diwali festival.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the country on the occasion of the Diwali festival. The PM wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity, and wonderful health to everyone’s lives.” According to a report published by Dainik Bhaskar, PM Modi will be celebrating Diwali with soldiers in Jammu. The report further added that the prime minister will celebrate Diwali this year with Indian Army soldiers in the Chumbh sector along the Line of Control in Jammu.

देश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को दीपावली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

Dainik Bhaskar mentioned that till late Saturday night, neither the Army nor the Jammu and Kashmir administration had issued any official statement regarding the Prime Minister’s visit but preparations for his arrival in the concerned military unit have been finalised.

PM Modi is also likely to address the soldiers.

One Lamp Can Light up Many Others: President Droupadi Murmu on Diwali Eve

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Diwali and asked them to bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the poor and needy by sharing their joys with them.

“Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony. This festival is a symbol of kindness, positivity and prosperity,” she said.

The festival of Deepawali illuminates “our conscience” and inspires us to work for welfare of humanity, the President said.

“One lamp can light up many others. In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them,” Murmu said.

