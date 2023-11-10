Home

Happy Dhanteras! ‘Health And Prosperity’, PM Modi Greets Countrymen

PM Modi has extended greetings to the countrymen on Dhanteras, wishing for health, happiness, and prosperity.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wished for good health and prosperity for the people. “To all my family members in the country, warm wishes on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras, a symbol of health and prosperity. I pray that with the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, you all remain healthy, prosperous, and happy always, so that the resolve of a developed India continues to gain new energy,” PM Modi wrote on X.

देश के मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को आरोग्य एवं सुख-समृद्धि के प्रतीक पर्व धनतेरस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि भगवान धन्वंतरि की कृपा से आप सभी सदैव स्वस्थ, संपन्न और प्रसन्न रहें, जिससे विकसित भारत के संकल्प को नई ऊर्जा मिलती रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2023

