New Delhi: To start the New Year on a positive note, and to strengthen the bilateral relationship with the neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended season’s greetings to top leaders of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives. He conveyed the New Year wishes on the telephone. However, PM Modi skipped Pakistan.

On the phone, PM Modi spoke to King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

He also spoke and conveyed his message to Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Telephone Calls by Prime Minister ⁦@narendramodi⁩ on New Year. https://t.co/gTgKqJWtOO via NaMo App pic.twitter.com/VtEfxGiqp2 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2020

In his talks with the top leaders of the neighbouring countries, PM Modi conveyed good wishes on behalf of the people of India and stressed the country’s commitment to ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the vision of shared peace, security, prosperity and progress for all of India’s friends and partners in the region.

While talking to King of Bhutan, PM Modi highlighted important achievements of the last year which have led to further consolidation of special ties between India and Bhutan.

To President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to further expand the close and extensive cooperation with Sri Lanka.

During his interaction with President of the Maldives, PM Modi wished the people of the Maldives success in all their endeavours for development.

To Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi congratulated her on being re-elected as the President of the Awami League for the next three years. He also expressed his condolence on the untimely demise of former High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Syed Muazzem Ali.

In his talks with Prime Minister Oli, PM Modi expressed his satisfaction at the progress of India-Nepal relations in 2019, with the completion of several projects.