Home

News

PM Modi Feeds Cows At His Residence On Makar Sankranti | Pics Inside

PM Modi Feeds Cows At His Residence On Makar Sankranti | Pics Inside

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti January 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fed cows at his residence in the national capital. Check pictures here.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fed cows at his residence, Panchavati, in the national capital, New Delhi.

Trending Now

In one of the pictures, Prime Minister Modi is seen petting the cows while dressed casually.

You may like to read

The Prime Minister can be seen feeding cows on a lawn at his residence.

According to Hindu traditions, feeding cows on auspicious occasions, like Maar Sankranti, brings blessings.

Another photo shows him sitting and feeding the cows.

Earlier today, PM Modi gifted his shawl to a young girl who performed during the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State L. Murugan in the national capital.

A young singer performed at the event and later touched PM Modi’s feet, after which he presented her with his shawl as a special gesture.

PM Modi while extending his greetings on the occasion of Pongal, said that the festival depicts the emotion of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

“The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today, and some people will celebrate tomorrow; Magh Bihu is also coming. I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals,” the PM continued

Makar Sankranti is an important festival on the Indian calendar where devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun’s transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

The festival, held on January 14 every year, is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees all across the country perform their rituals at different ghats.

The festival of Makar Sankranti is also associated with strengthening friendships, is a time to celebrate the unmistakable departure of winter by preparing khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.