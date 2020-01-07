New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed three curses of Indian politics. The three curses as per Shah were appeasement, casteism and dynastic politics. Shah also stated that PM Modi has taken many bold decisions which no one dared to take in the last 70 years.

While speaking at the release of Karmayoddha Granth in the national capital, Shah said that PM Modi is the epitome of selfless service to the nation. He said that the people of the country recognised the Gujarat model of development and chose him as the fit candidate to lead the nation in 2014 and again in 2019.

“Modi removed three curses of Indian politics — politics of appeasement, casteism and dynasty,” Shah said. The book ‘Karmayoddha Granth’ is based on the life of the prime minister Modi.

Saying that PM Modi is a man with a beating heart for people, Shah said PM Modi is a statesman, a hard taskmaster, an able administrator and an ideal leader who leads by example.

Talking about building a strong image for the country India in the international platform, Shah said that PM Modi has revamped country’s foreign policy.

“India has emerged as a strong nation on the global front while making its stance clear that India would not take terror attacks on itself lying down,” Shah further added.

He added that the country has emerged as a global power by taking bold decisions, including abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and amendment of the citizenship act.