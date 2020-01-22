New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 32nd interaction through PRAGATI– the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving central and state governments.

A statement from the PMO said that PM Modi in the meeting discussed a total of 11 items, out of which 9 are delayed projects.

“These 9 projects, worth over Rs 24,000 crores, are spread over Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and 3 Union ministries,” the PMO said.

The 9 projects include three from the Ministry of Railways, five from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and one from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

PM Modi during his last PRAGATI meeting last year, projects worth over 12 lakh crores were reviewed and discussed.

As per updates, the 9 projects worth over Rs 61,000 crore related to 16 states and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir were discussed during the last PRAGATI meeting of 2019.

During the meeting, discussions were held on various topics such as grievances of Indian citizens working abroad, National Agriculture Market, Aspirational District Programme and infrastructure development programmes and initiatives.

Launched on March 25, 2015 by PM Modi, PRAGATI is an integrating and interactive platform with the objective to address the common man’s grievances. This platform also helps in monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Central government. Projects flagged by various state governments are also discussed here.