Modi In Kashmir: Ex-JK deputy CM Muzaffar Baig Storms Off From PM’s Rally. Here’s Why

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Muzaffar Baig, who was among several non-BJP leaders invited to Modi's Srinagar rally, left in a huff even before the Prime Minister had arrived at the Bakshi Stadium venue.

Modi In Kashmir: Padma Shri awardee and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig, reportedly stormed off from the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar as he was upset over sitting arrangement at the event.

Baig, who was among several non-BJP leaders invited to Modi’s Srinagar rally, left in a huff even before the Prime Minister had arrived at the venue as “no separate (sitting) arrangement” had been made for Padma awardees like him.

‘No separate seating for Padma awardees’

Muzaffar Baig, accompanied by his wife and Baramulla District Development Council (DDC) chairperson Safeena Baig, reached the Bakshi Stadium ahead of the PM’s rally and were taken to a sitting area meant for BJP leaders and others. However, the couple stormed off minutes later.

Later, Safeena told reporters that was unfortunate that there was no separate seating arrangement for Padma awardees. “Baig is a Padma awardee and came here in that capacity. But it was very unfortunate that there was no separate arrangement for such awardees,” she said.

“We had come here to welcome our prime minister and thank him. I had come here as (DDC) chairperson. This is an official function and we wanted to be part of it,” Safeena Baig said, adding that she would take up the matter with the government.

Baig to BJP?

Asked about speculation that her husband, Muzaffar Baig might join the BJP, she said politicians from different parties were present at the rally venue and it does not mean all of them are joining the BJP.

“This is not a BJP function,” she asserted.

VIDEO | “Baig saheb came here to welcome PM but that doesn’t mean he will join BJP. He (Narendra Modi) is the prime minister of India. He is everyone’s prime minister,” says Safeena Baig, wife of former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Muzaffar Baig. pic.twitter.com/SaF1Ov74OC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 7, 2024

Apni Party leader and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, National Conference leader Pervez Qadri and People’s Conference leader Raja Ajaz Ali were among the politicians who attended Modi’s rally.

Modi in Kashmir

The rally, the first by a prime minister at the Bakshi stadium, was held amidst stringent security arrangements. The city, south of Jhelum, was converted into a fortress with only people having valid passes allowed to proceed towards the venue.

This was Modi’s first visit to Kashmir since the Centre abrogated abrogated Article 370 which gave special status given to the erstwhile state and divided it into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — on August 5, 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

