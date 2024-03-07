Home

Modi In Kashmir: ‘J-K Breathing Freely After Breaking Shackles Of Art 370’, Says PM At Srinagar Rally

PM Modi stressed on empowering farmers and exploring tourism possibilities as these are the key to the path of building a developed Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, at Bakshi Stadium, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi In Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is “breathing freely” and touching new heights of development after Article 370 was abrogated in 2019. Addressing a mega rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the Prime Minister accused Congress of “misguiding” the people of the erstwhile state as well as the entire nation on Article 370 for a long period of time, stating that Kashmir was freed from shackles due to its abrogation.

“Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely. Jammu and Kashmir has broken the shackles after abrogation of Article 370,” Modi said at the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ rally in the Kashmir capital.

Elated to be amongst the wonderful people of Srinagar. Numerous projects are being dedicated today which will boost development of Jammu and Kashmir.https://t.co/40hkb6QuFe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

The Prime Minister inaugurated development projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union territory and said he was “elated to be among the wonderful people of Srinagar”.

‘Kashmir is India’s crown’

Describing the former state as the crown of the country, PM Modi stressed on empowering farmers and exploring tourism possibilities as these are the key to the path of building a developed Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir is not just a region but India’s head. A head held high is the symbol of development and honour. That is why a developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority of a developed India,” he said.

‘Developed J-K a priority for developed India’

Modi said the power of development, tourism possibilities, empowerment of farmers and the leadership of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will lay the foundation in building a developed Jammu and Kashmir.

“The development projects being dedicated today will boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir. A developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority for a developed India,” Modi said.

The prime minister also extended his “advance wishes” for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan and Maha Shivratri, which falls on Friday.

PM Modi also distributed appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly-recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interacted with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs.

The PM also launched projects worth more over Rs 14,00 crore for the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir under the “Swadesh Darshan” and “PRASHAD” (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes and a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

‘Chalo India’ campaign for NRIs

He also launched the “Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll” and the “Chalo India Global Diaspora” campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development scheme.

The “Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign” aims at inspiring the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism in India.

The campaign is being launched based on the clarion call of the prime minister, wherein he requested Indian diaspora members to encourage at least five non-Indian friends to travel to India.

With more than three crore overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural ambassadors, officials said.

PM Modi urged non-resident Indians to send at least five family members to tour the country under ‘Chalo India’ programme.

No assembly polls in sight

Notably, this was Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Kashmir valley since Centre abrogated the special status given to the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

Amidst the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha, there was a renewed political interest among opposition parties about the possibility of an announcement on assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by the Election Commission.

However, the prime minister did not mention anything about polls in the Union Territory.

(With PTI inputs)

