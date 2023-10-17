Home

PM Modi Interacts With Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Invites To AI Summit

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

PM Modi Sundar Pichai Interaction: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai earlier on Monday. During the interaction, the Prime Minister and Pichai discussed Google’s plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. Prime Minister Modi appreciated Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools available in Indian Languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Sundar Pichai informed the Prime Minister regarding Google’s plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasized Google’s commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.

Prime Minister Modi also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi.

