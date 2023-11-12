Home

PM Modi Lands in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha to Celebrate Diwali with Soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Diwali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning landed in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. Earlier, reports had suggested that PM Modi will be celebrating Diwali with soldiers in Jammu. The report further added that the prime minister will celebrate Diwali this year with Indian Army soldiers in the Chumbh sector along the Line of Control in Jammu.

