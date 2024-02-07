Home

PM Modi Launches Blistering Attack On Congress, Takes ‘Startup’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and other opposition parties in Rajya Sabha. In his reply on Motion of thanks in Upper house, PM Modi alleged that the Congress party has become outdated and has always been against any kind of reservation. He also said that the grand old party has “outsourced” its work and expressed his sympathies over its downfall.

“The Congress’ thought has become outdated and it has outsourced its work. We are not happy at such a downfall of the party and we express our sympathies,” he said. Citing a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru to chief ministers, Modi said it clearly states that the first prime minister was against reservation of any kind, especially in jobs, as it adversely affected the functioning of the government.

PM Modi’s Reply on Motion of Thanks In Rajya Sabha: Top Quotes

President Droupadi Murmu in her address spoke about India’s potential, strength, and bright future. I thank President Droupadi Murmu.

I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Kharge ji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. The lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him

Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took the advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song ‘Aisa mauka phir kaha milega’

When I hear them, both there and here (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), my belief is further strengthened that the party (Congress) has become outdated even with their thinking. When their thinking has become outdated, they have outsourced their work…Such a huge party, which ruled the country for decades has seen such a downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies with you. But what can the doctor do if the patient himself…what do I add?”

The Congress that handed over a large part of our land to our enemies, the Congress which stopped the modernisation of the country’s armies, is today giving us speeches on national security and internal security, the Congress which, after independence, They remained confused, whether industries are necessary or farming.

The Congress could not decide whether nationalisation is important or privatisation. The Congress that brought India’s economy from number 12 to number 11 in 10 years. We brought India’s economy to number 5 in just 10 years and this Congress is here to give us long speeches on economic policies

They have made a start-up for their ‘Yuvraj’. But he is a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches

