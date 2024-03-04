Home

News

PM Modi Launches Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 56,000 Cr In Telangana

PM Modi Launches Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 56,000 Cr In Telangana

On this occasion, PM Modi received a "angavastra" from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Adilabad, Telangana (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone of and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana’s Adilabad on Monday.

The multiple projects related to power, rail and road sector have been launched by the Prime Minister today.

Trending Now

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitated PM Modi with an ‘angavastra’ during the occasion. State BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy presented a memento of Lord Venkateswara to the Prime Minister.

You may like to read

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan was also present at the event. “Today the land of Adilabad is witnessing many development trends not only for Telangana but for the entire country. Today I got the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of more than 30 development works here. These projects worth more than Rs 56 thousand crore will write a new chapter of development in many states of the country including Telangana,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the gathering.

PM Modi dedicated NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Telangana’s Peddapalli and dedicated 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand’s Chatra.

This is country’s first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to 1/3rd in comparison to conventional Water-Cooled Condensers. The commencement of work in this project was flagged off by Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister emphasised the development works taken up for Telangana by the Centre. “Today, everyone is talking about India’s pace of development. Over the past 10 years, how work gets done has changed in India. Our government has taken special care of Telangana. For us, development means the progress of the marginalised,” he said.

“Telangana is going to complete 10 years of its formation. The Central government is trying its best to fulfil the aspirations that people had back then. We have inaugurated the second unit of NTPC which has a capacity of 800 MW energy generation. This will enhance Telangana’s energy production capabilities and provide solutions for other related issues,” the Prime Minister said.

He also dedicated the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh; STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2×800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

“National highways have also been inaugurated today. Enhanced connectivity through railways and highways will further enhance Telangana’s pace of development. It will not only reduce the time taken for travel but also boost the tourism and hospitality sector, thereby increasing employment opportunities in the region,” PM Modi said.

He inaugurated seven projects and also lay the foundation stone of one project of Power Grid Corporation of India and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s (NHPC’s) 380 MW Solar Project at Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited’s (BSUL’s) 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

He inaugurated three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh and also Naitwar Mori Hydro Power station along with associated transmission line in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. He also laid the foundation stone of two solar projects of SJVN in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and Dhubri, Assam; and also of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh and the foundation of TUSCO’s 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project in Lalitpur district of UP.

PM Modi inaugurated ReNew’s Koppal-Narendra Transmission Scheme for evacuation of 2500 MW power from Renewable Energy. Other power sector related projects of Damodar Valley Corporation and of IndiGrid were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister dedicated the newly electrified Ambari – Adilabad – Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation. He also laid the foundation for two major National Highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.