PM Modi Launches No-Holds-Barred Attack On Opposition, Calls INDIA Alliance ‘Bhanumati Ka Kunba’ | Top Quotes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties in Lok Sabha. In his over 90-minute address, the prime minister called the INDIA alliance ‘Bhanumati Ka Kunba’ with no alignment or trust. He also expressed confidence that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi said he was convinced that the opposition parties have lost the courage to contest elections and have resolved to stay on the opposition benches for a long time. “I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats,” the prime minister said replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address.

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Top Quotes

In 2014, when India was the 11th largest economy, it used to be praised a lot. Now even though India is the 5th largest economy, the opposition can’t praise it. The then Finance Minister had said that India was the “11th largest economy” in the world. The then FM had said that in the next 3 decades, India’s nominal GDP will be the 3rd largest. The “Biggest FM in the world” said 10 years ago that India will become 3rd largest economy in 30 years. But I assure you that we won’t take 30 years,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi quotes from UPA’s 2014 interim budget.

“The opposition has decided that they want to be in the opposition for a long time. People will fulfill their resolve to be in the opposition for a long time..” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sharp jibe at opposition while addressing the House.

The opposition has decided to be in the ‘opposition’ for a long. They have determined it. For a long time, they sat here, and now their hard work shows that in the coming times, they will continue to be there only: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big attack on the opposition as he replies to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the President’s address in Lok Sabha.

“The country is experiencing security and peace. Compared to the last 10 years, the country has indeed become empowered in the area of security. Terrorism and naxalism are now restricted to a small circle. But India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism is now compelling the entire world to walk towards this policy…We should be proud of the valour of India’s military. People may try to break their morale as much as they want but I trust our military…A few politicians would say something for the military and that would demoralise it – those who think so should come out of those dreams…If they become someone’s agent and such language comes out of anywhere, country can never accept it: PM Modi

“Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai,” PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi

As an Opposition MP raised the issue of there not being anything for minorities in President’s Address, PM Narendra Modi says, “Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place…What has happened to you?…How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?…”

