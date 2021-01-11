PM Modi to interact with all state CMs on vaccine roll-out, COVID situation Also Read - Ahead of World's 'Biggest Vaccination Drive', PM Modi to Interact With CMs of All States Today | What to Expect

New Delhi: As India is poised to undertake the world's 'biggest vaccination drive', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers on Monday afternoon, wherein all states will share the details of preparations made for the planned vaccination and other issues. The Prime Minister will chair the meeting at 4 pm and he will be apprised by the CMs on the roll-out of coronavirus vaccine as well as the COVID-19 situation in their respective states.

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. The hearing is scheduled within days after the eighth round of dialogue between the government and 41 farm union representatives on Friday (January 8), with both sides hoping for a successful conversation to yield results and ended over a deadlock. Earlier, on Saturday, an additional affidavit was filed to find a direction to shift the protesters as the road blockade was causing hardship for the common people. The affidavit was filed by Delhi resident Rishabh Sharma, who contended that the continuous blockade of public roads by the farmers at various places is only causing undue hardship to the common citizens, which is again violating their constitutional rights of free movements.

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in eight states

The bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in eight states after Maharashtra’s Animal Husbandry Commissioner Sachindrapratap Singh informed that samples from the state have also tested positive for the avian influenza virus. Earlier, on Sunday, the Centre’s Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying had released a statement confirming the outbreak in seven states — Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. However, results of samples from Delhi are still awaited.

Dzukou Valley wildfire brought under control

After nearly 13-days, the wildfire that engulfed the Dzukou Valley along the Nagaland-Manipur border has been brought under control, while two helicopters continue to be deployed to assist the fire fighting at Dzukou Valley near Nagaland’s Kohima, Ministry of Defence (MoD) has informed. “IAF Two helicopters continue to be deployed, to assist the fire fighting, at Dzukou Valley near Kohima, Nagaland. No missions were undertaken towards fire fighting by helicopters today,” PRO Kohima, (MoD) tweeted.

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

Four travellers from Brazil’s Amazonas state has been detected with a new coronavirus variant, said Japan’s Health Ministry on Sunday, the latest new mutation of the virus discovered. A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases.

Puducherry CM to launch signature campaign against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will launch a signature campaign demanding the Centre to recall the Lieutenant Governor, Kiran Bedi. He also threatens to hold hunger strikes in every constituency if the demand is met. “We are going to launch a signature campaign, urging the President and Prime Minister to recall her. After that, we will stage agitations in every constituency and then sit on a hunger strike,” Narayanasamy said. He further said that “If Bedi is not recalled after that, we will give a call for a bandh across Puducherry.”

Australia captain Tim Paine fined for dissent, handed one demerit point

Australia captain Tim Paine has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for showing dissent to the umpire’s decision during the ongoing Test match against India. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in its statement that Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match”.

Sussanne calls Hrithik Roshan the best dad in the world on his birthday

Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan called the Bollywood superstar the best dad in the world on his 47th birthday on Sunday.

Sussanne took to her verified Instagram account to share a birthday wish for Hrithik, who she calls Rye. She posted a video of the actor spending time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. “Happy happiest birthday Rye…wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds,” Sussanne captioned the video.

NSE tweets Mouni Roy’s photos, apologises later for ‘human error’

The Twitter handle of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had tweeted photos of Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, for which the exchange has apologised saying the incident was the result of a human error made by the agency handling NSE’s account. The photos were tweeted on Saturday with the caption: “Souring Saturday temperature high….@Roymouni looks breathtaking”, and hashtags included — “#sexydiva”, “#beautifuldiva”, “#hotgirl”, “#mouniroyhot”, “#Bollywood” among others. Later NSE deleted the tweet clarifying that it was a human error. It also apologised for the inconvenience to the followers.