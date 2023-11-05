Home

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Maa Bamleshwari Temple In Chhattisgarh | WATCH

Rajnandgaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. Known to be one of the most prominent pilgrimage destinations in the state, Maa Bamleshwari temple situated on a hilltop at a height of 1600 feet. This temple is also known as Badi Bambleshwari. It is of great spiritual importance and several legends are associated with this shrine.

The voting for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly of the first phase will be held on 7 November. The campaigning for the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will come to an end today. The second phase of the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh assembly will be held on 17 November. The counting of the votes will be held on 3 December.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple in Rajnandgaon’s Dongargarh. pic.twitter.com/JpX8xb2MWf — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

The term of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly ends on 3 January 2024.

Ahead of the polling, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was killed on Saturday in Narayanpur district in poll-bound Chhattisgarh by Naxalites, a police official said. Ratan Dubey, the BJP’s Narayanpur district unit vice president, was hacked to death with a sharp edged weapon at around 5:30pm in the market at Kaushalnagar village under Jharaghati police station area while he was campaigning for Assembly polls scheduled for November 7 and 17, Additional Superintendent of Police Hemsagar Sidar said.

“A police team has rushed to the spot. The body was brought to Narayanpur town. Security forces have launched an operation in the area to trace the unidentified assailants,” he added.

Dubey was a member of Narayanpur Zilla Panchayat and Maal Vahan Parivahan Sangh of the district, the official informed.

According to an eyewitness, when Dubey was addressing a gathering of people, two persons came out of the crowd and attacked him on his head from behind.

“Dubey ran towards his car and tried to get inside but a few more persons surrounded him and attacked him with sharp edged weapons leading to his death on the spot. The incident led to chaos. BJP workers later rushed to the police station located around 5 kilometres away from the site,” he said.

