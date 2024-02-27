Home

PM Modi Pays Tributes to MGR in Tamil Nadu, Says ‘Proud to Have Worked with Jayalalithaa’

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu Tuesday, reached Tiruppur. While addressing a rally in Tiruppa, PM Modi paid tributes to MGR and former TN Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. “Jayalalithaa (late Tamil Nadu CM) dedicated her whole life for the welfare of Tamil Nadu people. Some days ago, it was her birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to her. I was fortunate to have worked with her for a long time,” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, in Kerala, Modi inaugurated three significant space infrastructure projects valued at ₹1,800 crore at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, Modi assessed the advancements made in the Gaganyaan mission during his visit.

While addressing the closing ceremony of ‘En Mann Ek Makkal’ padayatra, PM Modi further added that the BJP government has given more money to Tamil Nadu than before. “Please remember DMK and Congress are allies for a long time. From 2004 to 2014, DMK people were top ministers in Congress-led UPA government but they never prioritised the development of Tamil Nadu people,” he said.

