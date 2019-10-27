Srinagar: Keeping up with the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday to celebrate Diwali with Army troops stationed along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

This will be the PM’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the third time that he will celebrate Diwali with the troops in the border state since 2014.

PM Narendra Modi directly flew to the Army Brigade Headquarters in the border district to interact with the troops deployed along the LoC, the officials said.

Apart from Diwali, Infantry Day celebrations are also observed in the state to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to push back Pakistan supported intruders.

Jammu & Kashmir: Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command paid tribute to soldiers on Infantry Day in Udhampur, today. On 24th October, he was on-board ALH Dhruv that crash landed in Poonch sector. He later underwent medical tests in Udhampur military hospital. pic.twitter.com/2ScQxA5kPo — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

Ever since he took oath as the country’s PM, Narendra Modi has been spending the festival of Diwali with jawans in different locations along the borders with Pakistan and China.

Last year, he had celebrated the festival with the Army and the ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

In 2014, his first year as the Prime Minister, Modi spent Diwali at Siachen with Army jawans. Year after, he visited the Punjab border on Diwali to coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. In 2016, he travelled to Himachal Pradesh, spending time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at a border outpost.

The prime minister had spent his fourth Diwali as prime minister with soldiers in Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.