Home

News

PM Modi releases Commemorative Coin in Honour of Sant Mira Bai in Mathura | WATCH

PM Modi releases Commemorative Coin in Honour of Sant Mira Bai in Mathura | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of Sant Mira Bai, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi releases Commemorative Coin in Honour of Sant Mira Bai in Mathura | WATCH

Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of Sant Mira Bai, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He also attended the cultural programme organised on the occasion. The programme marked the initiation of year-long programmes in the memory of Sant Mirabai. Sant Mirabai is known for her devotion to Lord Krishna. She composed many hymns and verses, which are popular even today.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative stamp in honour of Sant Mira Bai, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/izDCY4iY09 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

You may like to read

A Mark of Respect: Unveiling Commemorative Stamp and Coin

The metal composition of the Rs. 525 coin will consist of a Quaternary Alloy, comprising 50% Silver, 40% Copper, 5% Nickel, and 5% Zinc. The coin will weigh 35 grams and have a diameter of 44 mm, featuring 200 serrations along the edge. The coin’s description is as follows.

Obverse: The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the center with the legend “satyamev jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Devanagari script and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English. It shall also bear the Rupee symbol “₹” and denominational value “525” in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol.

Reverse: This face of the coin shall bear the image of Saint Meera Bai in the center of the coin. The inscription “संत मीरा बाई की 525वीं जयंती” shall be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and the inscription “525th Birth Anniversary of Saint Meera Bai” in English shall be depicted on the lower periphery of the coin. The year “1498” on the left side and the year “2023” on the right side of the coin shall be written in international numeral.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.