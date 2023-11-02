Home

News

PM Modi Slams Baghel Govt in Poll Bound Chhattisgarh, Says ‘Congress and Development Cannot Coexist’

PM Modi Slams Baghel Govt in Poll Bound Chhattisgarh, Says ‘Congress and Development Cannot Coexist’

Chhattisgarh will face a two-phased election for its 90 assembly seats. Polling will be held on November 7 and November 17 in the state and counting will be held on December 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a programme marking the celebration of the 125th Founder’s Day of ‘The Scindia School’, in Gwalior on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Raipur: In poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Congress government in the state and said Congress and “Congress and development cannot exist together” and that BJP’s mission is to strengthen the state’s identity and the rights of tribals and the backward sections.

Trending Now

PM Modi, who was addressing the rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, accused the Bhagel government of “corruption” and alleged that its leaders had worked for their own benefit. “The people of the state and BJP worked together for the formation of Chhattisgarh…Till the time the Congress government ruled they kept fighting with the BJP government here. But we still worked for the development of the state…This election is not just to elect an MLA, or Chief Minister, but it is an election to decide your and your children’s future,” he said.

You may like to read

“BJP’s mission is to strengthen Chhattisgarh’s identity. BJP’s mission is to protect the rights of tribals and the backward. BJP’s mission is to bring Chhattisgarh into the top states of the country. Congress and development cannot exist together,” the Prime Minister said.

“You have seen the failure of the Congress government in the last five years. In these years only Congress leaders and their relatives saw development in their assets as their number of bungalows and cars increased. What did the poor, Dalit, backward, tribal families of Kanker and Bastar get? Congress gave dilapidated roads and poorly conditioned hospitals and schools to the people of Chhattisgarh. Congress set a new record for bribery in the government offices,” he added.

Chhattisgarh will face a two-phased election for its 90 assembly seats. Polling will be held on November 7 and November 17 in the state and counting will be held on December 3. Four other states apart from Chhattisgarh will face polls this month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.