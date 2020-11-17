Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 12th BRICS summit virtually where he launched a scathing attack against those countries that are supporting ‘terrorism’. Calling it the biggest problem for the globe, PM Modi urged all the world leaders to tackle this problem (terrorism) in an organized manner. Also Read - BRICS Summit 2020: Terrorism Biggest Problem World Faces Today, Says PM Modi

"Terrorism is the biggest problem facing the world today. We have to ensure that the countries that support and assist the terrorists are also blamed, and this problem is tackled in an organized manner," PM Modi said.

On the issue of COVID-19, PM Modi said India has started a comprehensive reform process under the 'Self-reliant India' campaign. The campaign is based on the belief that a self-reliant and resilient India post-COVID can be a force multiplier for the global economy and make a strong contribution to the global value chains.

“We saw an example during COVID, when we were able to deliver essential medicines to more than 150 countries due to the capability of the Indian pharma industry. Our vaccine production and delivery capacity will also work in the interest of humanity like this,” PM Modi said.