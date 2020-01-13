New Delhi: Days after holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held telephonic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Over the phone, both the leaders underlined great similarity and convergence in the approaches of the two countries. Both the leaders discussed in details ways to bolster regional and global security, peace and stability.

During the talks, PM Modi extended the season’s greetings to President Putin and the people of Russia.

The telephonic talks between the two leaders are happening just a day ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to India.

Lavrov will arrive on a two-day visit to India on Tuesday to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2020, the fifth edition of the annual geo-political and geo-economic summit.

Among the 13 Foreign Ministers participating in the Raisina Dialogue 2020, Lavrov will on Wednesday deliver an address at the ministerial session of the Dialogue. Later, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attend a working lunch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishnkar before emplaning for his country the next day.

Prior to this, PM Modi had on January 10 held a telephonic talk with French President Emmanuel Macron. Both the leaders had discussed issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as the regional and global situation.

During the telephonic talks, the two leaders agreed on enhancing all-round strategic cooperation between India and France, including in the areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and maritime security.

The Prime Minister also extended New Year greetings and good wishes to Macron on the behalf of the people of India.