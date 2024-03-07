Home

PM Modi Srinagar Visit: Omar Claims J-K Admin Issued Diktat To Employees To Gather Crowd For Bakshi Stadium Rally

Omar Abdullah claimed that several private schools have been directed to provide their buses for transporting the employees for the PM Modi's rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

CRPF personnel stand guard after security was beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Jammu Kashmir News: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday alleged that the “dictatorial” Union Territory administration has issued a diktat to the government employees as it is “pulling out all stops” to ensure a large crowd for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday.

The National Conference leader claimed that thousands of government employees have been asked to assemble at select locations before dawn so that they can be taken to the venue of the rally.

Employees threatened with disciplinary action

Omar claimed that the participation is not optional as those who dare to defy the alleged “diktat” are threatened with disciplinary action.

“Employees, men and women in 1000s are being asked to assemble between 4:30 am and 5:30 am in the freezing temperatures to be bused to the venue. This participation isn’t optional, it’s compulsory. Employees who don’t show up are been threatened with disciplinary action by their Dept heads,” he said.

BJP can’t pull a crowd in Kashmir

Abdullah said the BJP knows it would not be able to pull a big crowd anywhere in Kashmir on its own and even though the “godi media (a derogatory term for so-called pro-government media outlets)” will swoon over the ‘historic crowd’, they won’t report the fact the none of the people at the PM’s rally are there of their own free will.

“Tomorrow the godi media and agencies will be gushing about the ‘historic crowd’ gathered to hear PM Modi in Srinagar. What they will conveniently forget to mention is that almost none of the people there will be attending of their own free will,” the former CM said in a post on X.

“The dictatorial Jammu and Kashmir government has pulled out all stops to give the PM a crowd because the BJP can’t manage anything in J-K without the administration,” Abdullah added.

Private schools asked to provide buses for transport

Omar also claimed that several private schools have been directed to provide their buses for transporting the employees for the rally.

“Private schools like DPS have had their buses commandeered to transport all these employees to the venue. I have lists running into the 1000s with department details, addresses and mobile numbers plus transport details.

“I’ve redacted a portion of one page out of 140 pages. This is the ‘naya’ (new) Jammu and Kashmir but like I said godi media won’t report this. They prefer ‘three families’, ‘new era of development’ yada yada,” he added.

PM Modi Kashmir visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kashmir on March 7, his first to the Valley since abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Prime Minister, who last visited Kashmir in February 2019 ahead of that year’s Lok Sabha polls, is scheduled to address a massive rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar with the BJP expecting around 1 lakh people to attend the gathering.

(With PTI inputs)

