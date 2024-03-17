PM Modi Takes A Dig At Opposition, Says I Am Driven By ‘Nation First’, Some By ‘Family First’

Home

The next five years will be a guarantee of a stable, capable and strong India to the world while development will be taken to new heights: PM Modi

PM Modi said he was "already preparing for 2047". (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the opposition and said that he is driven by “nation first” and without naming the opposition, added they are guided by a “family first” approach. While addressing at the ‘India Today conclave’, the Prime Minister said he is driven by “nation first” and without naming the opposition, added they are guided by a “family first” approach.

In his hour-long speech, PM Modi also exuding confidence of his government retaining power in the Lok Sabha polls. He said that people will see decisive policies and decisions being made in the next five years. He has been working on them.

The next five years will be a guarantee of a stable, capable and strong India to the world while development will be taken to new heights, he said.

He said his government has maintained “zero-tolerance” to corruption and given a freehand to investigation agencies, and that is why some people are having a pain in their stomach, an apparent reference to opposition leaders who have accused the government of misusing the probe bodies to target its rivals.

While the Enforcement Directorate had seized only Rs 5,000 crore till 2014, it has attached assets worth over Rs 1 lakh crore and arrested those associated with cyber and narco crimes, and terrorism, he said.

PM Modi said some people are running a campaign to abuse him but their intentions and commitment are under a question mark.

PM Modi Takes Swipe At The Congress

In a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said while his government has been targeting ‘Industry 4.0’, a reference to the modern manufacturing process that integrates digital technologies, some people still go to garages and move around tyres.

Gandhi had gone to a garage last year and interacted with mechanics as part of his outreach to different sections of society.

The prime minister said his idea behind rural women using drones, as part of his government’s ‘drone didi’ scheme, was to effect a mindset change in society as well.

