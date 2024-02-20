Home

PM Modi To Address Mega Rally In West Bengal On March 7, Over 2 Lakh Women Likely To Attend

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a mega rally in West Bengal’s Barasat on March 7. Interestingly, PM Modi’s rally comes at a time when Bengal is grabbing headlines due to the Sandeshkhali incident. According to a CNN-News18 report, more than two lakh women are expected to participate in the rally. PM Modi is expected to inaugurate Metro line projects on March 6, followed by the rally on March 7.

PM Modi on Tuesday sought the support of the country’s women folk and said he wants to make three crore women in India “lakhpati didis”. The prime minister lauded the beneficiaries of the Centre’s major schemes in Jammu and Kashmir for setting an example for the rest of the country. He interacted with the beneficiaries during his visit to Jammu to ascertain how the schemes have transformed the lives of the people in the Union Territory.

During a public rally, the PM encouraged a self-help group (SHG) head Kirti Sharma of Basohli area of Kathua district to leverage the loan scheme under Grameen Aajeevika scheme and contribute to the success of rural women.

Amid unrest in Sandeshkhali, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a two days visit to West Bengal on February 28. According to party sources, Shah will visit Bengal on February 28 night and will attend a programme of ISKCON on February 29.

“After reaching Bengal, Shah is likely to hold organizational meetings with party leaders and on February 29 he will go to Mayapur to attend a programme of ISKCON,” said the party sources to Free Press Journal.

