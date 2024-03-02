PM Modi To Chair Council Of Ministers Meeting; LS Polls, Policy Matters On Agenda

Home

PM Modi will chair a meeting of his council of ministers on March 3 which could likely end up as the last such exercise during his second term as Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on March 3 (Sunday) ahead of the impending announcement of the Lok Sabha Polls by the Election Commission. The meeting could very well end up as the Modi government’s last such exercise during the second term of the BJP-led NDA dispensation as the poll panel is likely to announce the schedule for the general elections in a couple of weeks.

As per an official communique, the meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in national capital New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi has been holding meetings of the entire Council of Ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues but the get-together on Sunday assumes political significance in view of the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May.

One of the key points to be discussed during the exercise could be the highlights of the government’s performance, as the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has expressed confidence of retaining power at the Centre for a third term under Modi on the back of its development and welfare planks.

The Election Commission has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding of Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the EC had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16 while in 2019, it had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

PM Modi meets Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar in WB

Meanwhile, PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, met BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and the party’s state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar in the TMC-ruled state.

Modi said they discussed ways to further spread their good governance agenda among the people.

“Met Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji and Dr. Sukanta Majumdar Ji. We discussed ways to further spread our good governance agenda among the people. I applaud each and every @BJP4Bengal Karyakarta for their courage, passion and spirited fight against TMC misrule,” Modi said in a post on X on Saturday.

“Together, we all will build a better future for West Bengal. @SuvenduWB@DrSukantaBJP,” the Prime Minister added.

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar city in West Bengal’s Nadia District on Saturday.

He also addressed a rally and held a roadshow in Krishnanagar during which he was accompanied by Majumdar and Adhikari.

(With inputs from agencies)

