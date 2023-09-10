Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Gift Unique ‘Kamalam’ To World Leaders, Heads Of State Attending G20 Summit 2023

G20 Summit 2023 will conclude today and PM Narendra Modi will be gifting a rare 'Kamalam' (Lotus) to the Heads of State and the foreign dignitaries that have come to India to attend the international meet. Know more about this unique memento.

New Delhi: It is for the first time, that India is hosting the G20 Summit and under India’s G20 Presidency, many major decisions have been taken. The Summit was scheduled to be held on September 9 and September 10, 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Keeping in mind the theme of the G20 Summit 2023, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifting an extremely unique and beautiful memento to the Heads of State and foreign dignitaries attending the G20 Summit this year. According to media reports, the guests will be presented with a rare ‘Kamalam’ (Lotus flower) which is also the Logo of the G20 Summit 2023. Who has designed this ‘kamalam’ and what is so special about it, read further to know..

PM Modi To Gift Rare ‘Kamalam’ To G20 Attendees

According to a Hindustan Times Report, PM Narendra Modi will be presenting the world leaders and other foreign dignitaries attending the summit, a rare ‘Kamalam’ which has been designed by the award-winning artisan, Manmohan Saini. This memento shaped like a lotus, is about five inches tall and has a total of sixteen petals out of which eight are big and eight are small. A total of 50 brass lotuses have been handicrafted specially for the G20 Summit 2023 and it took the designer six months to make these presents.

Essence Of This Gift Being Presented To World Leaders

The official logo for the G20 Summit 2023 also includes a lotus which is the nation’s national flower and therefore, it is only suitable to gift the guests a ‘kamalam’. This flower holds exceptional importance for Hindus as it is considered very divine and also the first flower that emerges from creation; it is equated with beauty, fertility, prosperity, spirituality and eternity. In the logo, the national flower reflects growth amidst challenges. According to Manmohan Saini, ‘Kamalam is an extraordinary lotus that unravels its beauty in the most magnificent way, and as the rotation continues, it unveils a fully bloomed flower in all its glory.’

It is also being reported the dignitaries are also being given two booklets, titled ‘Bharat, The Mother of Democracy’ and ‘Elections in India’. The former booklet contains 26 pages and states that in “Bharat, that is India”, seeking the people’s consent in governance has been a part of life since the earliest recorded history; it signifies the democratic values of the nation.

The second booklet titled ‘Elections in India’ has a total of 15 pages and is explains in detail, the history of General Elections in the country, the first electoral exercise being held in 1952 and the latest in 2019.

