PM Modi To Inaugurate RAPIDX Next Week: All You Need To Know About India’s First Rapid Rail Train

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate RAPIDX- India’s first Rapid Rail train, next week. As per reports, PM Modi will flag off the first train on the 17-km priority corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad next week, coinciding with the Navratri festival.

Citing sources, a Times of India (TOI) report said the NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will also launch the “RAPIDX CONNECT” app on the occasion as well as the indigenously-built platform

screen corridor which will be launched virtually.

The NCRTC will also likely showcase the upcoming Sarai Kale Khan terminus in Delhi, which will serve as the central station for all future Regional Rail Train System (RRTS) corridors to connect Panipat and Alwar, the TOI report said.

The 82-km long Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX network, designed for rapid transit with the Delhi-NCR region, is pipped to become fully operational by 2025.

Conceived during the UPA-II rule, the RRTS corridors are aimed at drastically reducing travel time between the national capital and other major cities in the NCR region. Once fully operational, the RRTS corridors would be especially beneficial for people working in different parts of Delhi-NCR as they travel within various cities of the region with a much reduced travel time.

Check out some of cutting-edge features of the RAPIDX system below:

Each RAPIDX train consists of six coaches with four standard coaches and one premium coach with reclining seats and extra leg space. The premium coach will be accessible via the special lounge. Similar to the Delhi Metro, every train will also consist of a special coach reserved for women.

Each train will also have cabins for pilots on both ends of locomotive.

Capacity and Features

Each train consists of 407 seats arranged in a 2×2 layout while 1,061 passengers can stand inside the RAPIDX rail.

For luggage, each seat has overhead racks with more than enough storage space.

Each seat will also have its own charging points apart for free onboard WiFi on the train.

Other key features

Public announcement and display system

Dynamic route map display

Designated space for wheelchairs

Emergency alarm system allowing passengers to directly talk to the

driver over intercom in case of any exigencies.

driver over intercom in case of any exigencies. The train is also equipped with a speed gun to measure its speed.

The RAPIDX, which has an operational speed of 180kmph, similar to the Vande Bharat lineup, will be India’s fastest urban transit system.

