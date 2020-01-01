New Delhi: In another development, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students and teachers on beating exam stress on January 20.

The MHRD in a statement said that PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme, which was slated to be held on January 16, has been postponed to January 20 because of local festivals such as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country.

The MHRD further stated that students and teachers are excited to participate in the programme and to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister.

“The programme was earlier scheduled for January 16, 2020. A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” the MHRD said in a statement.

Last month, PM Modi said that a unique contest for the students of Class IX to XII will be held in January under the Pariksha pe Charcha (PPC) 2020 programme to reduce exam stress.

“Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress-free examinations. Here is a unique contest for students of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year!” he had said in a tweet.

The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme seeks not only to reduce the stress of examinations from the young students, but the selected students will also get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions.