PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Beyt Dwarka Temple In Jamnagar Today, Set To Inaugurate Slew of Projects

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate or perform groundbreaking of several projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts, according to the official release.

Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Saturday, is scheduled to visit the Shri Beyt Dwarkadhish Mandir on Sunday where he will offer prayers. The prime minister will then inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka island.

“The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, was constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore. The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side,” as per an official release.

#WATCH | Visuals from Beyt Dwarka temple, where Prime Minister Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Beyt Dwarka temple today. pic.twitter.com/HXRtfYCTPL — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

The bridge, which was known as ‘Signature Bridge’, has been renamed as ‘Sudarshan Setu’ or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.

At present, devotees visiting the temple at Beyt Dwarka can travel only during the day by boat, while the construction of the bridge will allow them to travel at all times, officials said. The PM will also visit Dwarka town and offer prayers at Dwarkadhish temple before addressing a large gathering nearby.

From the venue, he will inaugurate or perform groundbreaking of several projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts, according to the official release.

PM Modi Schedule To Inaugurate These Projects Today:

PM Modi will inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka island.

The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, was constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore.

The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side

PM Modi will inaugurate or perform groundbreaking of several projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts

The PM is scheduled to inaugurate Gujarat’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot.

He will also inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

PM Modi will virtually inaugurate four other newly-built AIIMS, located in Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), and Kalyani (West Bengal).

PM Modi will inaugurate and perform ground-breaking for projects of Rs 48,000 crore of different state and Central departments, such as NHAI, Railways, Energy and Petrochemicals, Road and Building, Ports and Health and Family Welfare.

Of these, projects of Rs 35,700 crore are for Gujarat, while the remaining are for other states.

The prime minister will launch key projects, including power generation projects in Kutch, ground-breaking for the new Mundra Panipat crude-oil pipeline project, a new cardiology hospital in Vadodara and doubling of the Rajkot-Surendranagar railway line, among others.

PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Jamnagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow from Jamnagar airport on Saturday night after arriving in Gujarat. A large number of people lined up on both sides of the illuminated road holding saffron flags, and chants of ‘Modi, Modi and ‘ ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ filled the air as the PM’s cavalcade moved towards the Circuit House.

During the two-km journey, Modi greeted people from his vehicle by waving at them.

At one point, the prime minister came out of his vehicle to wave at the enthusiastic supporters which included women and children.

The PM will halt at the Jamnagar Ccircuit House for the night. He is scheduled to attend two functions in the Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra region on Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.