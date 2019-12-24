New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 25-feet bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The unveiling event coincides with the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, the co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The preparations for the event are in the final stage and the officers have inspected the area for the programme. As part of the security, the venue has also been sanitised with the help of a sniffer dog and bomb detectors.

For the unveiling event, PM Modi will be accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Bien Patel along with other state ministers and leaders.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the state for which the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to transfer 50 acres of land.