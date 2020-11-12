Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday (November 12). “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil (through video-conference) the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the university campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda,” the VC M Jagadesh Kumar said in an official statement on Sunday. Also Read - Enhancing Connectivity On All Fronts Between India And ASEAN Is Our Major Priority: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed in the university campus with the support of JNU alumni," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "At 6:30 this evening, will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and share my thoughts on the occasion. The programme will be held via video conferencing. I look forward to the programme this evening."