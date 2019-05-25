New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother following his massive victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. He will be in Varanasi, his constituency, on Monday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PM said, “Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me.” On May 27, Modi will head to the Varanasi parliamentary seat. He retained the seat in the elections held this year by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Sweeping clean the country in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP routed the Congress, which could barely improve beyond its 2014 tally of 44 seats. The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

Meanwhile, India has started sending invitations to foreign leaders for Modi’s oath-taking ceremony. These include countries in the neighbourhood and the Asean. News agency ANI quoted Government sources as saying, “There is speculation in the media about invitations to foreign dignitaries for the swearing-in ceremony. At the moment, we have no information on this matter. We will share details with the media once a decision is taken.”

On Friday, the Prime Minister thanked the world leaders as their congratulatory messages kept pouring in after he steered the BJP-led NDA party to a thumping victory this year. Modi will be serving his second term in the office.

In a series of tweets, Modi thanked world leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and several others who wished him on his party’s landslide victory.

In his messages to the world leaders, the PM said he looked forward to strengthening close strategic partnership with these countries. “President @moonriver365, I am deeply touched by the warmth you have always displayed for me and my people. I look forward to big strides in India-ROK relations with your support in the coming years!,” he tweeted thanking South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

He also thanked British Prime Minister Theresa May.”I am committed to further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and UK in the years ahead,” Modi tweeted. May has said she will quit as Conservative leader on June 7, paving the way for a contest to decide a new prime minister.

