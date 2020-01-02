New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday and Friday. During the visit, he will participate in various programmes. As per updates from the PMO, PM Modi will visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Thursday where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

The PMO release further stated that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion. PM Modi will address a gathering there as well.

During his visit, PM Modi at another public meeting in Tumakuru will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states. During the programme, he will also give away the Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers.

During the event, PM Modi will also release the third instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will help approximately six crore beneficiaries. The development comes as the Central government had in February last year, approved the PM-KISAN scheme, which will provide income support to all small and marginal landholder farmers’ families with cultivable landholding of up to two hectares across the country, by way of payment of Rs 6,000 per year.

As part of the event, he will also hand over certificates to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from various states and Union Territories.

Giving a moral boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector, PM Modi during his visit will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation in Bengaluru on Thursday.

On Friday, PM Modi will address the Indian Science Congress, which brings together leading scientists, researchers and science enthusiasts from different parts of the nation.

Ahead of his visit to Karnataka, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. To check the security arrangement, Special Protection Group officials had a meeting with state government officials.

For checking of the security arrangement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday visited Tumakuru and held a review meeting with officials.

(With inputs from agencies)