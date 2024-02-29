PM Narendra Modi To Visit West Bengal Tomorrow Amid Sandeshkhali Row

Home

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart his two-day visit to West Bengal tomorrow. The visit comes at a time when political row over allegations of sexual assault of women by members of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress in Sandeshkhali is at its peak.

However, the TMC leader and main accused in the Sandeshkhali case, Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal Police on Wednesday night. Shahjahan was arrested from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas, SDPO of Minakhan, Aminul Islam Khan told news wire agency ANI.

Talking to news agency ANI, BJP Bengal President Sushanta Majumdar said, “PM Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting in Arambagh tomorrow, March 1 and on March 2, he will attend a public meeting in Krishnanagar. He will stay at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata during the night. After so many years, a PM will stay overnight in Bengal, which I think is important… There is also a possibility that PM Modi will come to Bengal on March 6′

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar says, “PM Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting in Arambagh tomorrow, March 1 and on March 2, he will attend a public meeting in Krishnanagar. He will stay at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata during the night. After so many years, a… pic.twitter.com/7f7EyxfHkt — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 22,200 crore.

An official statement said that on March 2 Modi will launch many development projects, worth over nearly Rs 1.83 lakh-crore, from Bihar for across the country in his first visit to the state after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quit the opposition bloc and joined hands with the BJP.

While the projects to be launched from Bihar are meant for regions spread across the country, a sizeable part of them will be based in the state.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay foundation of numerous development projects worth over Rs 35,700 core in Jharkhand too on March 1, the statement added.

In Bengal, he will attend public programmes in Arambagh on March 1 and Krishnanagar on March 2, while in Bihar he will visit Aurangabad and Begusarai, it said.

His visit to Bengal comes amid rising political heat in the state after many women in Sandeshkhali accused ruling Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and other members of the party of land grab and sexual assault, an issue seized by the BJP to corner its rival.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.