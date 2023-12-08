Home

News

PM Modi Tops List of Most Popular Global Leaders, US Prez Biden at Eighth Position | Check Full List

PM Modi Tops List of Most Popular Global Leaders, US Prez Biden at Eighth Position | Check Full List

BJP leaders asserted on Friday that "Modi ki guarantee" and "Modi's magic" have been endorsed even by an international survey as Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the approval ratings among several world leaders.

PM Modi Tops List of Most Popular Global Leaders, US Prez Biden at Eighth Position | Check Full List

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been yet again ranked as the world’s most popular leader with an approval rating of 76 percent, according to a survey by US-based consultancy firm Morning Consult.

Trending Now

PM Modi was followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (66 percent), Switzerland President Alain Berset (58 percent) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (49 percent).

You may like to read

According to the survey 76 percent of the respondents approved his way of leadership, while only 18 percent disapproved it and 6 percent did not give any opinion.

The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from November 29-December 5, 2023.

BJP leaders laud PM Modi’s leadership

BJP leaders asserted on Friday that “Modi ki guarantee” and “Modi’s magic” have been endorsed even by an international survey as Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the approval ratings among several world leaders.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that after the assembly election results, even an international poll has given a thumbs up to Modi’s guarantee and magic, which is about his model of governance and delivery.

He noted that Modi scored high ratings even during an international crisis like COVID-19 when other world leaders suffered in popular support.

It is because he had been able to deliver on development and growth while managing inflation and taking more than 13.5 crore people out of poverty.

The approval rating will be reflected in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, Poonawalla said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.