PM Modi Unveils Several Multiple Projects in Uttarakhand, Says Double-engine Govt’s Efforts Now Bearing Fruit

Pithoragarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the efforts of the double-engine government for the development of tourism and pilgrimage in Uttarakhand are now bearing fruit.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering after unveiling development projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore in sectors including rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health, and disaster management in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, today.

During his address, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the love and affection the people of Uttarakhand showered and said, “It was like a Ganga of affection flowing through”. He emphasised that the zeal and enthusiasm of the soldiers of Garhwal Rifles soar with the proclamation of Jai Badri Vishal at Baidyanath Dham, and the tolling of the bells at the Kali Mandir at Gangolihat infuse new courage into the soldiers of the Kumaon regiment.

In Manaskhand, the Prime Minister mentioned Baidyanath, Nandadevi, Poorangiri, Kasardevi, Kainchidham, Katarmal, Nanakmatta, Reetha Sahib, and other shrines that make up the grandeur and heritage of the land. “I always feel blessed when I am in Uttarakhand amongst you”, the Prime Minister remarked.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed pooja and darshan at the Parvati Kund. “I prayed for the good health of every Indian and the strengthening of the resolution of Viksit Bharat. I asked for blessings so that all the aspirations of the people of Uttrakhand would be fulfilled,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over his meetings with the soldiers, artists, and self-help groups. The Prime Minister reiterated that this decade is going to be the decade of Uttarakhand. “Our government is working with full dedication and integrity to work for the progress and ease of life of the people of Uttarakhand”, he said.

The Prime Minister recalled his long association and closeness with Uttarakhand. Talking about the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Prime Minister mentioned the support and response he received from the state.

PM Modi also outlined the development strides made by India on the global level. “The world is recognising India and the contribution of Indians”, he said. Recalling the despondency of the past, Prime Minister Modi noted the strong voice of India on the global stage, which is beset with challenges.

He mentioned India’s global appreciation for the G20 presidency and the organisation of the summit. The Prime Minister credited the people for the success of the country, as they chose a stable and strong government at Centre after a long gap. He said he carries the trust and confidence of 140 crore Indians in his global presence.

