Chennai: Bracing for Prime Minister’s visit this evening, the Chennai Police have deployed more than 20,000 personnel and put several traffic restrictions in place. He will be inaugurating various developmental projects today at 5:45 PM at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periamet. Ahead of the visit, the security has been tightened with the Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, eight Joint Commissioners (JCs), Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), over 29 Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents (SPs) and several other senior officials on duty for the event.Also Read - PM Modi In Hyderabad Today, Traffic Restrictions Announced In Parts Of City; Know Routes To Avoid

Traffic Routes to Avoid Today: Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Chennai Traffic Police to Implement Strict Helmet Rule For Bike, Pillion Riders From Today

The traffic police have advised people to avoid EVR Road, Madras Medical College junction, Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road and GST Road from 3 PM to 8 PM today due to likely congestion and heavy traffic.

The Projects Prime Minister will be inaugurating today: