Chennai: Bracing for Prime Minister's visit this evening, the Chennai Police have deployed more than 20,000 personnel and put several traffic restrictions in place. He will be inaugurating various developmental projects today at 5:45 PM at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periamet. Ahead of the visit, the security has been tightened with the Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, eight Joint Commissioners (JCs), Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), over 29 Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents (SPs) and several other senior officials on duty for the event.
Traffic Routes to Avoid Today:
The traffic police have advised people to avoid EVR Road, Madras Medical College junction, Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road and GST Road from 3 PM to 8 PM today due to likely congestion and heavy traffic.
The Projects Prime Minister will be inaugurating today:
- He will be laying the foundation stones for 11 projects worth Rs. 31,500 crore in Chennai including the 75-kms-long Madurai-Teni Railway Gauge Conversion Project and 30-kms-long railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu.
- He will also inaugurate 1152 houses built under the Light House project as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban.
- Two sections of the natural gas pipeline built at the total cost of Rs. 1760 crores and a multi-modal logistics park worth Rs. 1430 crores will also be inaugurated by the PM today.
- The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari, will also be laid during the programme.
- He will also lay the foundation stones of six other projects worth Rs. 28,540 crore.